JUST IGNORE SEAN TEMBO, HAMUDUDU ADVISES GOVT

By Scoop Reporter

PARTY of National Unity and Progress (PNUP) president Highvie Hamududu has advised Government to ignore people like Sean Tembo and concentrate on improving the economy.

Mr. Hamududu says this is because the final loser in this case will be Government and the human rights record of the country.

“Government must concentrate on its main obligation to its people, improving the economy, creating opportunities, and improving public service delivery, to mention but a few,” Mr. Hamududu said.