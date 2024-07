JUST LIKE CIVIL SERVANTS, PAY CHIEFS ON TIME – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has issued instructions to pay allowances for traditional leaders at the same time as those of civil servants.

The President said this in Shibuyunji at the Ikubi lya Loongo traditional ceremony of the Sala and Ila under Senior Chief Shakumbila when he met about 26 traditional leaders led by House of Chiefs chairperson Senior Chief Nkambo of the Lamba people of Masaiti.