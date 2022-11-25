Just to help those who may be distant from the law on the ECZ commissioners’ qualifications- Mcdonald Chipenzi

Just to help those who may be distant from the law on the ECZ commissioners’ qualifications.

Some people are busy misleading the public on the qualifications of the ECZ Commissioners.

They are quoting a very old section of law and busy spreading and quoting repealed, nulled and void section of the law of 2016.

The current law which is under section 5(2) of the Electoral commission of Zambia (amendment) Act No. 5 of 2019 guides them thus:

*A person is qualified for appointment as a member [Electoral Commission of Zambia] if that person*

(a) has a school certificate or its equivalent;



(b) holds a degree or an equivalent qualification, which is accredited or recognised and validated by the Zambia Qualification Authority;

*(c) does not hold a political office*; and



(d) has proven relevant knowledge and experience in;

(i) election administation and management;



(ii) finance;

(iii) governance;

(iv) public administration; or

(v) law.

(3) A member shall hold office for a term of seven years, and may be re-appointed for a further and final term of seven years.

I submit

Mcdonald Chipenzi