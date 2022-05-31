Just waiting for 2026 so we can collect the missing orange flag which is temporarily in New Kasama- Sean Tembo

  1. Sean you do not have trees at your house? For big yard like that, you should have trees and plants.

    Empty yard = empty head.

    You are not ready to be president young man.

