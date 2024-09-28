Justice delayed is Justice Denied-Give the 3 suspended Judges a day in Court



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



It is strange how we easily risk national security to promote and seek to entrench partisan interests.



Let us take for example;



● Edgar Lungu was given one hour by the Constitutional Court to prepare and file his complaint against 3 Judges…one hour!



● Edgar Lungu’s complaint against 3 Judges filed into the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) was resolved within hours, and JCC Chairperson Vincent Malambo SC wrote back an answer…efficiency unheard of.



● the JCC made their report to the President regarding the issue of 3 constitutional court judges on Monday 23rd September, 2024 and the President acted and suspended the judges a few hours later.



● but the 3 suspended Judges, and a constitutional lawyer, have applied to court for the court to stay and review the decision of the President, but Judge-in-Charge Charles Zulu will not even bother to allocate the matter, days after it was filed with a certificate of urgency attached thereto.



● but on matters that involve the State or its perceived opponents, this Judiciary sits on Justice, prevaricate, act in a delatory manner and uses what is called the Fabian tactics. The case of the Patriotic Front, is a similar case in point, where despite security and national tensions the matter raised, the Judiciary sat on Justice and participated in executing a dangerous and political plot against the Patriotic Front, an action that went to help decimate the Opposition. The Opposition are part of Zambia’s democratic process. But the Opposition, like other democratic institutions and organs, such the Parliament, Judiciary and the Electoral Commission of Zambia, have suffered dilution, perpetrated by the Executive.

A compliant Judge was picked who proceeded to ignore to rule and determine a matter until they calculated, the tensions had petered-out.



●The Fabian strategy is a military strategy where pitched battles and frontal assaults are avoided in favor of wearing down an opponent through a war of attrition and indirection. While avoiding decisive battles, the side employing this strategy harasses its enemy through skirmishes to cause attrition, disrupt supply and affect morale.



That’s your Judiciary! Refusing to put-out the raging conflicts and infernos but actively participating in delivering Injustice!