Justice Demanded for Gruesome Murder of Guntila Muleya



By; Cornel Zimba



The recent killing of Guntila Muleya at the hands of law enforcement has sent shockwaves of outrage and grief throughout the community. The gruesome nature of the crime has left many reeling, and calls for a thorough investigation and justice are growing louder.



Guntila Muleya’s life was brutally cut short in a senseless act of violence, and it is imperative that those responsible are held accountable. The authorities must conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, leaving no stone unturned.



I concur with Cornelius Mweetwa and his Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana that we must get to the bottom of this heinous crime. Zambia is known as a beacon of peace, but the killing of Guntila Muleya in cold blood should be a wake-up call that among the law enforcers, we have individuals undermining the government’s efforts to maintain law and order.



The public demands justice for Guntila Muleya and his loved ones. It is essential that the investigation is carried out with the utmost urgency and rigor, ensuring that all evidence is carefully examined and all witnesses are interviewed.



Anything less would be a miscarriage of justice, and a betrayal of the trust that the community places in law enforcement to protect and serve. The family and friends of Guntila Muleya deserve answers, and the public deserves to know that those who wield power will be held accountable for their actions.



We urge the authorities to take immediate action and ensure that justice is served in this tragic case. The memory of Guntila Muleya deserves nothing less.