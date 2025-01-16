JUSTICE EVANS M. HAMAUNDU RETIRES IN STYLE



On his birthday , 16th January the same day he was appointed as supreme court Judge by the late President Micheal Sata and the same day he’s retiring as supreme court judge!!…what a day for Hon EMH Justice Evans Mweembani Hamaundu on this remarkable judgement and of course for the accused who walked to freedom after 12years in incarceration!



Retired Justice Evans Hamaundu (in red rob) with his wife Lusaka magistrate Faides Hamaundu, on his right, pose for photos outside the Supreme Court grounds today.



On the fore-left is Lusaka magistrate Kelvin Soma trying to position for the old school squat-photo pose.





This was after a special Supreme Court session to mark Judge Hamaundu’s retirement after an illustrious career in the Judiciary.



He retires on his birthday, which coincides with the day he was appointed Supreme Court judge.



