JUSTICE FOR WHY ME- Hon Binwell Mpundu

JUSTICE FOR WHY ME.



By Hon Binwell Mpundu



My heart is now not at peace in the morning when i read the statement written by Hon Miles Sampa, he indicated that the Prison Authority at Livingstone Prison have not been allowing anyone to visit WHY ME in prison and I have now stumbled upon this statement on social media written by Kalan Muchima who is now a very senior officer at ZANIS. Are you also thinking the way am thinking that these chaps could have done what was proposed in this statement ,if not why have they not been allowing people to visit him for 6 months now .





I challenge government through the minister of Home Affairs and the Human Rights Commision to tell the Nation the truth about WHY ME.





I’m now challenging the police to tell the nation if this statement by Kalan is not proposing violence on WHY ME so that we all kknow such that whoever will say the same on Kalan no one will say he is proposing Violence.