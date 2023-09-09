Justice Minister Addresses Compensation for UPND Members Arrested in 2017

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has dismissed any insinuations of impropriety concerning the compensation awarded to five members of the United Party for National Development (UPND) who were arrested and prosecuted on charges of treason in 2017.

Minister Haimbe asserted that there is nothing sinister about the compensation provided to the individuals in question, emphasizing that their case was unique and warranted special consideration due to the gravity of the charges and the unusual circumstances surrounding it.

Speaking during a press briefing held in Livingstone, Minister Haimbe addressed concerns raised in the media regarding the compensation. He emphasized that the government’s actions are entirely consistent with the legal provisions of the country.

“The compensation of individuals who have been wrongfully detained and unlawfully prosecuted, even when it may appear to be substantial, is a necessary measure to discourage similar miscarriages of justice in the future,” stated Minister Haimbe.

The Justice Minister’s remarks come amid public discussions and media coverage of the compensation awarded to the five UPND members. The case had drawn attention due to the seriousness of the charges against them and the subsequent legal processes.

Compensating individuals who have been falsely imprisoned and subjected to unjust prosecution is a means of rectifying past injustices and upholding the principles of justice and fairness within the legal system.