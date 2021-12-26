JUSTICE MINISTER DEFENDS SEARCH OF ESTHER LUNGU FOUNDATION

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has defended the recent search conducted at the Esther Lungu Foundation Offices by Law Enforcement Agencies saying it is within the confines of the law.

Mr. Haimbe says the current legislation allows the Law Enforcement Agencies to investigate any person regardless of whether one enjoys immunity or not.

He said government is not victimizing the former Head of State Edgar Lungu as is being insinuated in some quarters of society.

The Esther Lungu Foundation was last week raided and searched by a combined team of law enforcement agencies consisting of Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission and the Zambia Police.