JUSTICE MINISTER DISTANCES STATE HOUSE SENIOR STAFF FROM MEETING WITH MILINGO LUNGU TO BARGAIN FOR IMMUNITY

By Chileshe Mwango

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has dismissed allegations that State House Senior Staff and some other senior government officials met with Former Konkola Copper Mines –KCM- Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu to bargain for immunity in exchange for him to leave his position.

Mr. Haimbe says the allegations suggesting that the presidency has interfered in the Director of Public Prosecutions –DPP’s- functions by instructing to grant immunity to any persons facing criminal proceedings before the court are untrue.

Mr. Haimbe says no such instructions have been issued as doing so would be against government’s duty to protect institutions of governance and the rule of law.

Addressing Journalists in Lusaka today, Mr. Haimbe says the DPP enjoys discretion in the exercise her role, as opposed to speculations President Hakainde Hichilema can direct the DPP in the exercise of her functions.

Mr. Haimbe says the DPP Lilian Siyuni is independent in her decisions but that this should be done within the law.

Yesterday, Former KCM Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu disclosed that after refusing to vacate office, subsequent negotiation meetings led by some State House Senior Staff and Government Officials ended in agreement to a forensic audit that would lead to the dropping of the criminal charges against him and immunity to prosecution.

And State House Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has also clarified that President Hakainde Hichilema has never met with any persons in with regards Mr. Lungu’s case.

Mr. Bwalya said government is working to serve the people of Zambia in the best way and that it is not relenting on its promises.

He said government takes the fight against corruption seriously and that this will be done within the confines of the law while respecting the rights of suspects.

PHOENIX NEWS