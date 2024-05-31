JUSTICE MINISTER EXPLAINS WHY THE DEFAMATION OF PRESIDENT LAW WAS APPLICABLE IN NAKACHINDA’S CASE

MINISTER of Justice Mulambo Haimbe says the defamation of the President law applied to Patriotic Front (PF) faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda because the clause had not been removed from the statute book at the time he accused President Hichilema of manipulating the Judiciary.

Mr Haimbe says convictions like that of Mr Nakacinda can be traced at the magistrate and supreme courts where laws that were repealed were applied before their removal from statute books.

He said this when he featured on the Government Forum programme on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) on Tuesday night.

ZDM