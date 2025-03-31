JUSTICE MINISTER INSISTS PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS NECESSARY FOR IMPROVING GOVERNANCE



By Lukundo Nankamba



Justice Minister Princess Kasune has maintained that the proposed constitutional amendment process is not intended to benefit the ruling UPND but is a progressive step aimed at improving the country’s governance system for the benefit of all citizens.





Addressing growing concerns and speculations from various stakeholders, Ms Kasune emphasized that the amendment of the constitution is a long-term initiative that is critical for Zambia’s balanced representation, inclusivity, and enhanced governance.





She acknowledged that there have been concerns about the potential impact of the amendment on the 2026 general elections, but she strongly disagreed with claims that it is designed to favour the UPND in the upcoming polls.





The Justice Minister has expressed concern that if the amendment is not completed before the 2026 elections, it could delay the necessary reforms that Zambia needs to address issues of inclusivity and effective governance.





She warned that postponing the amendment could result in these issues being addressed too late, undermining the country’s progress.





Meanwhile, Ms Kasune revealed that government plans to undertake the translation of the constitution into all local languages to ensure that every Zambian is well-informed about how they are governed.

PHOENIX NEWS