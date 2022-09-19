Justice minister Mulambo Haimbe arrives in Britain ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Department for International Trade Minister Jesse Norman receives President Hakainde Hichilema’s special representative Milambo Haimbe today at Lancaster House to sign the book of condolence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Honourable Haimbe expressed Zambia’s grief and commiseration to the British people over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Monarch died last week aged 96 and is set to be buried at St. George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle, one of her favourite homes and where many royals have been laid to rest before her.

Her funeral tomorrow will be one of the largest gatherings of heads of state and government in one place in British history and up to 4 billion people worldwide are anticipated to witness the funeral on television and other platforms.