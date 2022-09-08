Justice Minister, Mulambo Haimbe, Has No Authority To Interprete The Meaning & Affect Of The Decision Of ConCourt – Chilufya Tayali

Opposition EEP leader Chilufya Tayali, currently in South Africa, on an unspecified mission has responded to the statement by Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe who is attempting to guide the Electoral Commission of Zambia on how to proceed with the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections.

Below is Tayali’s statement

THIS IS DESPERATION FOR THE JUSTICE MINISTER TO BE INTERPRETING THE JUDGEMENT FOR US – HE SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THE INJUSTICE METED ON THE DUO

This is why I am saying these people (President Hichilema and his Govt) what to be everything, #Dictatorship, and it is clear that they pushed ECZ in this position which is why Hon. Mulambe Haimbe was sitting in Court during the proceedings to intimidate the judges.

The matter is simple, the judges clear stated that, #nullification is not an automatic #disqualification, and that ECZ overstepped its boundaries.

We don’t need all the other issues the Minister is trying to bring in.

From the above, people like Mulambe Haimbe should be guilty of having had prejudiced Bowman and Malanji and they should be looking at ways and means to rectify the injustice, not giving us his own version two judgement.

It was wrong to have disqualified the duo and that is an injustice to be borne by the New disaster Govt and ECZ.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!