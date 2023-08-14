By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Justice Minister, Mulambo Haimbe says the high cost of living is a result of the Patriotic Front!

It is clear our friends have lamentably failed. How do you blame the high cost of living on the Patriotic Front?

-Who has caused the crisis in the Agriculture sector?

-who sold all the national maize reserve since October 2021?

– who increased fuel prices from K17 to K28?

– who increased mealie-meal prices from K130 to K300?

-who increased electricity tarrifs by 17%?

– who has failed to pay contractors and suppliers even after forensic audits cleared the matter. Who has failed to dismantle the local debt?

– who has promoted large-scale corruption in agriculture, health and other sectors?

-Who appointed incompetent Ministers and other officials?

-who has stopped infrastructure development?

– who has caused a critical shortage of medicines, medical supplies and laboratory reagents and equipment failure?

– who has failed to resolve the case of Mopani and KCM for two years on?

-who granted mining tax and other incentives? Who has caused huge losses of revenue from the mining sector?

-who has failed to appoint effective communicators?

-who has travelled far and wide than any President before him?

-Who has refused to accept his own responsibility and carelessness but blames the Patriotic Front everyday?

-so my brother Haimbe, drink some water and get to work. You have 36months remaining!