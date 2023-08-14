By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Justice Minister, Mulambo Haimbe says the high cost of living is a result of the Patriotic Front!
It is clear our friends have lamentably failed. How do you blame the high cost of living on the Patriotic Front?
-Who has caused the crisis in the Agriculture sector?
-who sold all the national maize reserve since October 2021?
– who increased fuel prices from K17 to K28?
– who increased mealie-meal prices from K130 to K300?
-who increased electricity tarrifs by 17%?
– who has failed to pay contractors and suppliers even after forensic audits cleared the matter. Who has failed to dismantle the local debt?
– who has promoted large-scale corruption in agriculture, health and other sectors?
-Who appointed incompetent Ministers and other officials?
-who has stopped infrastructure development?
– who has caused a critical shortage of medicines, medical supplies and laboratory reagents and equipment failure?
– who has failed to resolve the case of Mopani and KCM for two years on?
-who granted mining tax and other incentives? Who has caused huge losses of revenue from the mining sector?
-who has failed to appoint effective communicators?
-who has travelled far and wide than any President before him?
-Who has refused to accept his own responsibility and carelessness but blames the Patriotic Front everyday?
-so my brother Haimbe, drink some water and get to work. You have 36months remaining!
Mr Bwamba, PeeEfu got kaloba which they failed to pay. And clearly had no intention of paying back. Not even a single installment paid. That kaloba gained interest.
If it wasn’t for debt restructuring, things would have been worse.
So please spare us your attempts at whipping up public sympathy. And even if HH is removed in 2026, you and PeeEfu are not coming back. Zambians know who the real cause of their challenges are. We are not stupid. Just respect yourself and attend to your court case.
Both PF and UPND have failed.
Let us find someone else in 2026, otherwise people will die of hunger.
These clowns in government always blame others. No shame at all.
Is it PF that normalised smuggling mealie meal to DRC?
Majority of voters are poor. They will let you know how they feel in 2026.
No more nonsense.
Without the huge debt,we couldn’t experience the current situation.