JUSTICE MINISTER SAYS ABOLISHMENT OF DEATH PENALTY FINAL

By Chileshe Mwango

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says there is no court of jurisdiction in the country that can pronounce a death penalty on any person following the abolishing of the death penalty.

On December, 24th last year, President Hakainde Hichilema officially abolished the death penalty after assenting to Penal Code Amendment Bill number 25 of 2022, which repealed all provisions in the penal code act that provided for the mandatory death sentence in the absence of extenuating circumstances.

However, some stakeholders have argued that despite the repeal in the penal code, the death sentence still remains in the constitution.

But Mr. Haimbe says the constitution does not provide for the execution of the death penalty but guarantees the right to life.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of “let people talk” programme on Phoenix FM, Mr. Haimbe explained that people pushing the debate on the death penalty are missing a simple point thereby misleading the whole nation.

Meanwhile Mr. Haimbe has attributed the Economic and Financial Crimes Court delays to hear cases allocated to it to the backlog of cases and the lack of infrastructure to operate from.