JUST IN: JUSTICE MINISTER UNVEILS PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS AND ROAD MAP



1. Constituency Delimitation: Amend Articles 58 & 68 to redraw boundaries for equitable CDF distribution by size and population.





2. Candidate Resignation: Amend Article 52(6) to proceed with elections if a candidate resigns, avoiding fresh nominations.



3. Enhanced Representation: Amend Articles 47(2) & 68 to guarantee seats for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.





4. MPs in Councils: Amend Article 153(2) to reintegrate MPs into local councils for development synergy.



5. Election Petition Clarity: Amend Articles 73(2), 101(5), & 103(2) to determine petitions within 90 or 14 days.



6. By-Election Reform: Amend Article 57 to end party vacancy by-elections, saving K264 million plus K3.9 million per candidate.





7. Nominated MPs Increase: Amend Article 68(2)(b) to raise nominated MPs beyond eight, set by Parliament.



8. MP Term Harmonization: Amend Articles 81 & 266 to fix Parliament’s term at five full years.



9. Ministers’ Vacancy: Amend Article 116 to vacate ministerial offices 90 days pre-election to curb misuse.





10. Mayor Term Limits: Amend Article 154(2)(b) to remove the two-term cap for mayors.



11. Secretary to Cabinet: Amend Article 176(3) to lower experience from 10 to 5 years for eligibility.





12. Attorney-General Continuity: Amend Articles 178(1)(b) & 179(4)(b) to retain officials until new appointments.



13. Child/Adult Definitions: Amend Article 266 to clarify “child” as under 18 and “adult” as 18+.