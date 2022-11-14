JUSTICE MINISTER WANTS MEANINGFUL LEGAL AID

By Brian Hantuba

Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe has underscored the need to increase availability of legal help desks and empower paralegal officers with ICT tools to allow for the provision of meaningful legal aid.

The Minister says access to justice is of utmost importance to government, however saying the justice sector still faces challenges in achieving its mandate.

Haimbe cites gaps in actualizing an integrated legal case flow management system across key justice institutions and the need for increased access to legal aid through the legal services units as key areas of concern.

He nevertheless says government, through policies such as the 8th National Development Plan, intends to enhance the use of ICT in governance and investigative agencies as a means to enhance legal aid systems.

Regardless, Haimbe happily notes that government in partnership with the German Government has so far created 19 legal help desks at Subordinate courts, correctional facilities and police stations to increase access to legal aid.

Speaking when he opened the Legal Tech Conference at Mulungushi International Conference Center Thursday, he however acknowledged that the facilities are still inadequate for the Zambian population.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr. Anne Wagner-Mitchell commended the Zambian government for enacting legislation and regulations meant to improve access to justice.

She cites the National Legal Aid Policy of 2018 and the Legal Aid act of 2021, which will ensure that a comprehensive, sustainable and credible legal system is put in place.

Mitchell further celebrates Zambia and Germany’s working relationship, which has positioned promotion of rule of law and access to justice as key fields of cooperation between the two nations.

Zambia and Germany are currently implementing the Enabling Access to Justice, Civil Society Participation and Transparency – EnACT Project.

The project started its activities in August 2021 with the overall objective of improving access to accountable institutions, to justice and to transparent government decision-making processes.