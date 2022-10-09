Justin Bieber ‘ENDS his close friendship with Kanye West’

Justin Bieber has reportedly ended his longstanding friendship with Kanye West in support of his wife Hailey.

The news comes after 45-year-old rapper Ye took to Instagram to post a now-deleted rant, branding the model ‘Drake’s girl’, despite her four year marriage to Justin.

He also accused her of getting a nose job in the bizarre post, allegedly forcing the Purpose singer, 28, to cut ties and stand by his wife.

A source told the publication that both Hailey and her husband believe that Ye has crossed the line, with the latter deciding to stand by his wife.

‘Justin has always been and sensitive to Kanye’s issues, but this time, he’s gotta distance himself,’ they explained.