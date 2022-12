Justin Bieber Set To Sell Music Rights For $200m

Singer, Justin Bieber, is set to sign a deal to sell his music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital in a transaction valued at around $200 million.

According to Wall Street Journal, on Wednesday, the expected deal includes the pop star’s interest in both his publishing and recorded music catalog. His hit songs ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Baby’ will be included in the deal.