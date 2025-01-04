Justin Bieber Starts 2025 With Devotion To Hailey And Son Jack Blues

Justin Bieber marked the start of 2025 by focusing on his family, reaffirming his love for his wife, Hailey Bieber, and celebrating their growing family. The couple welcomed the new year with style, fun, and glamour.

Hailey stole the spotlight on New Year’s Eve with a bold Instagram post. She dazzled in a pink bikini layered under a fur coat, capturing the festive energy of the night. The model followed up with a New Year’s Day photo dump, giving her followers a glimpse into her celebration.

Hailey exuded her signature elegance in an animal-print fur coat paired with jeans and a black shirt in the series of photos. The photos transitioned into lighthearted moments, including Hailey holding a martini while sporting an In-N-Out Burger hat. Other images showcased the fun details of the night, including a burger topped with caviar and her festive pink bikini adorned with a Happy New Year tiara.

Although Justin didn’t appear in Hailey’s photos, the pop star wasn’t far from the celebration. According to reports, he expressed his admiration for Hailey’s New Year’s Eve post on his Instagram Stories, sharing a sweet message of devotion.

Hailey also took a moment to reflect on her growing family, posting a heartwarming image of their baby, Jack Blues. The photo, featuring a close-up of Jack’s tiny foot, was a touching nod to their son, who was born in August. This marks the couple’s first child together, and they’ve shared glimpses of their journey as parents over the past few months.