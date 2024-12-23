 Justin Timberlake covers up in longer shirt onstage after bulge went viral

Justin Timberlake is taking extra precautions on stage after a wardrobe malfunction during his Nashville performance sparked a social media frenzy. The pop star appeared at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City Friday night as part of his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour, sporting a noticeably longer shirt to prevent any repeat incidents.

During the show, Timberlake performed hits like “Mirrors” while wearing the same harness from his Nashville concert. However, this time, the extended hem of his shirt effectively covered his lower half, ensuring fans didn’t get an accidental glimpse of what many on social media referred to as “Lil Justin.”

The move follows an awkward moment earlier this month when fans at the Nashville show captured and shared videos that left little to the imagination. The clips quickly went viral, with users making unflattering comments about Timberlake’s wardrobe mishap and focusing on his physique.

By adjusting his outfit, Timberlake seems to be putting the controversy behind him. For Kansas City fans, it was all about the music and performance—no unexpected distractions. It appears he’s bringing SexyBack on his own terms, this time by staying covered.