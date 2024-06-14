Juventus launches a £40m transfer bid to ‘push’ Man Utd for Greenwood

Juventus have reportedly submitted a £40 million ($51m) bid to Manchester United, aiming to prompt a decision on Mason Greenwood.

The Bianconeri seek additional creativity and goal-scoring prowess, with Greenwood catching their eye following a successful loan stint at Getafe, where he scored 10 goals.

Napoli, another Italian heavyweight, is also interested, but Juventus have now made an official offer, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Discussions between the Turin-based outfit and Premier League giants United are said to have been “underway for some time”.

Manchester United have not yet approved Greenwood’s sale, awaiting potential counter offers, which could prompt Juventus to explore other options from Old Trafford.

One such alternative is Jadon Sancho, who recently featured in Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League final appearance and is reportedly also on Juventus’ radar.

