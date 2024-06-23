Juventus may use a key player as a bargaining chip for Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood

Juventus is reportedly considering offering a prominent player as part of a deal to secure Mason Greenwood from Manchester United this summer.

Greenwood showcased his talent during a loan spell at Getafe last season, scoring five goals and providing one assist, which earned him the club’s Player of the Season award for 2023-24.

Several clubs, including Juventus and Lazio, have shown interest in Greenwood, suggesting his tenure at Old Trafford may be nearing its end.

Chiesa, whose contract with Juventus runs until 2025, is seen as a valuable asset for potential transfer dealings, although his final decision is expected after Euro 2024.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chiesa’s future at Juventus, hinting that his continuation with the club remains a possibility despite ongoing speculation.

“Juventus and Federico Chiesa’s agent Ramadani have already decided to meet after the Euros in order to decide his future,” he said.

“No negotiations over new deal at this stage, Juve are still open to proposals but Chiesa’s decision will be after Euro2024. Full focus on the pitch.”

Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Albania and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain, Chiesa and the Italian squad face a crucial task of regrouping before their upcoming match against Croatia.

Their aim is to secure passage to the knockout stages of the tournament in Germany.

Italy currently occupies the second position in Group B, holding a two-point advantage over Croatia, who are in third place.