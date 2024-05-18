Juventus’s Massimilano Allegri dismissed after explosive rant

Serie A giants Juventus have sacked manager Massimiliano Allegri with immediate effect and are expected to replace him with Thiago Motta.

Allegri’s tenure at Juventus has ended with two games remaining in the season.

Bologna manager Thiago Motta, who has had an impressive season, is the frontrunner to take over from Allegri.

The club have confirmed the news after releasing a statement, which read: “Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his position as head coach of the men’s first team.

“The exoneration follows certain behaviours during and after the Coppa Italia final that the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and the behaviour that those who represent it should have.

“It ends a period of collaboration, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended, after the previous three seasons together, with the Italian Cup final.

“The club wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future endeavours.”

The statement referenced Allegri’s behavior in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta on Wednesday. Although Juventus won the match 1-0, Allegri was handed a two-match ban and fined $5,400 (€5,000/£4,200) for losing his temper in stoppage time.

The former Juventus manager ripped off his jacket and was sent off by the referee, after which he sarcastically applauded the decision.

Juventus still have two Serie A fixtures remaining before the 2023/24 season ends. The Old Lady will face Bologna on Monday (May 20) and Monza on May 26. According to GOAL’s Romeo Agresti, Juventus will appoint U19 coach Paolo Montero as their caretaker coach for these final matches.

Currently, Juventus sits in fourth place in the league table after a disappointing campaign. Their spot in the top four is not yet guaranteed, with Atalanta trailing just four points behind and having a game in hand on Juventus.