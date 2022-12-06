K10 MILLION WOULD BE SPENT TO MAKE NKWAZI HOUSE HABITABLE FOR HH – SPOKESPERSON



Anthony Bwalya says government would need to spend K10 million to make Nkwazi House habitable for President Hakainde Hichilema (HH).

Bwalya who is spokesperson for President Hichilema says this is the reason he has not shifted to State House. He says President Hichilema thought it would be wastage of resources to spend K10 million on Nkwazi House when he has his own suitable House.



Nkwazi House is the official residence for the Zambian President located inside State House where the administrative offices are.

Our Journalist Martha Banda in Lusaka says President Hichilema has become the first president of the seven to stay at his own residence after winning elections.



He is driven everyday to and from State House for work with Police officers lining the streets in the morning and evening.

This has sparked debate with the opposition accusing of all sorts of things including using state resources for the upgrade of his Residence. But Hichilema says he will not use any public resources on his private residence.



“Ayopa Aganiza atii Edgar anasiya chitumwa (he is scared of witchcraft he thinks Edgar left something). Why wanting to be president when you are so superstitious,” Wynter Kabimba president of the opposition Economic Front (EP) told the media a fortnight ago.



Featuring on a radio program today, Bwalya said the opposition makes a lot of noise without having a clear understanding of issues.

Zambian Eye