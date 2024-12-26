Amb Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

K100,000 Cash Reward; Diego Cassili is not taking the malicious articles lying down



So the era of writing under pseudo names and publishing the material on masked online pages is being challenged…not by ZICTA but by Lusaka Shopping Mogul proprietor, Diego Cassili.





Cassili is offering a reward of K100,000 cash to anyone that will help identify a pseudo account; Abyud Mubanga Esq.



The so called Abyud Mubanga Esq has written a series of articles to scandalise Cassili following his criticism of President Hichilema’s Government and denouncing the unprecedented corruption and bureaucracy in his government.





Mubanga has written; “Revisting The East Park Mall Scandal and Diego Cassili’s Empire of Exploitation and Corruption



Part 3, Fishy East Park 50 year Deal.”

“By Abuild Mubanga ESQ.”



This pseudo account also spends countless hours writing malicious articles against members of the Opposition including President Edgar Lungu, Feed M’membe and myself.



If he is man enough, why use fake name and masked online media?



This account regularly publishes its material on Koswe and UPND blogs, but ZICTA won’t even bother to pursue the matter.



Cassili wants the person identified and has dangled a K100,000 cash reward.



Ba UPND, Chiteni po cimo! There is a free K100,000 for you.



Give up that coward!