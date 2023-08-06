K11.8 BILLION RELEASED IN JULY TO FINANCE PUBLIC SERVICE DELIVERY

By Patricia Male

The Ministry of Finance and National Planning in July 2023, released a total of K11.8 billion to finance public service delivery out of which K2.3 billion was released for transfers, subsidies and social benefits.

The ministry in addition released K2 billion for the implementation of various government programmes and general operations, while K135.8 million was spent on roads infrastructure.

Furthermore, K4.3 billion was released for the public service wage bill while K3.1 billion was spent on arrears and debt service both domestic and external.

In a statement issued by the office of the secretary to the treasury, the treasury further released K217.1 million towards dismantling of arrears owed to suppliers of goods and services.

And reflecting on the budget execution, Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the new dawn administration is delivering on its promises to the people of Zambia and that its promise to fix the economy is on course.

Dr. Musokotwane noted that growth has recovered, budget credibility restored while inflation is trending downwards and the country is observing the exchange rate and will continue to work towards its stability.

He however notes that despite the achievements being recorded, government is aware of and are addressing the challenges especially related to the pace of job creation, cost of living, and infrastructure.

PHOENIX NEWS