K15 500 Luxury Wig Brand Responds to Disgruntled Client

Hair Lingerie Zambia, a premium wig retailer, has found itself at the center of a heated controversy after a customer’s negative experience went viral on social media.

The incident unfolded last week when Chiko Mukonde, a long-time customer of Hair Lingerie, purchased a K15,500 weave from the company. However, to her dismay, the wig quickly deteriorated, taking on the appearance of a cheap, plastic “chifuso” wig within just two weeks of use.

Mukonde took to social media to express her disappointment, sparking a flurry of reactions from the public. While some mocked the high price tag of the wig, others questioned the overall value for money offered by Hair Lingerie.

The situation took a dramatic turn when a back-and-forth ensued between Mukonde and the hair merchant. At one point, the client was reportedly threatening legal action against the entrepreneur, further escalating the already tense situation.

In a statement released today, Hair Lingerie Zambia acknowledged the concerns raised by Mukonde and promised to resolve the issue amicably. The company attributed the lapse in service to their CEO’s ongoing medical procedure, which they claimed had impacted their usual communication standards.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and the distress it has caused our valued customer,” the statement read. “We are committed to learning from this experience and improving our processes to ensure such occurrences do not happen again in the future.”

The statement also revealed that Hair Lingerie sources its hair from reputable suppliers in Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, underscoring the company’s commitment to quality. However, this did little to quell the public’s skepticism, with many questioning the value proposition of the brand.

For now, Hair Lingerie Zambia remains embroiled in a battle to regain the trust of its customers and maintain its reputation as a leader in the industry.

InfinityMediaHub

16th July, 2024.