K2.5 MILLION BOLABET WINNER GETS MONEY IN A “MASK” SO THAT FAMILY DOESN’T KNOW ANYTHING

A man of Mtendere area in Lusaka has become the biggest Bolabet winner of 2022 after going on a winning streak while playing Aviator on the Bolabet online platform, winning a total of two million, five hundred thousand kwacha (K2.5 million).

The said man decided to have his identity hidden for fear that family members will also want a share from the money. He appeared at Bolabet offices with a mask having made prior arrangements with the officials to allow him hide his face even from junior employees of the betting company.

The man also told Bolabet that he wanted his identity concealed due to security reasons adding that he feared thieves could go after him given that he lives in Mtendere area.

However, the said man was handed his winnings via a bank transfer, in the company of his friend, which he described as overwhelming.

Meanwhile, Bolabet Chief Executive Officer Justin Palmer, congratulated the man on his win and wished him the best of luck in the future.