K200,000 debt lands in court: Lodge owner fails to meet agreement after borrowing to finance wedding

A Lusaka lodge owner who borrowed over K200,000 from a guest to sponsor her daughter’s wedding has been dragged to court for alleged failure to settle the debt.

Trevor Sialunga, a businessman, wants the High Court to order the lodge proprietor, Matildah Kanyanga, to pay K227,500 she borrowed from him while he was booked at her guest house.

The plaintiff is also seeking damages for breach of contract and further reliefs for loss of business and use of income…

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail