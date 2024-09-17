K222.8BN IN MOBILE MONEY TRANSACTIONS RECORDED IN FIRST HALF OF 2024 – ZICTA



ZICTA has revealed that the value of mobile money transactions increased to K222.8 billion in the first half of 2024, from the K199.5 billion recorded in the same period last year.



In its ICT Sector 2024 Mid-Year Market Report, the Authority attributed this to increased access to network services and the continued reliance on mobile platforms for sending and receiving funds.



“The value of mobile money transactions increased in the first half of 2024 when compared to the value of transactions in the first half of 2023. Particularly, the value of transactions increased from ZMW 199.5 billion in the first half of 2023 to ZMW 222.8 billion in the first half of 2024, representing an increase of 12 percent.



News Diggers