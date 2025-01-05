K23.1 BILLION RELEASED FOR PUBLIC SERVICE DELIVERY





The 2025 budget is underway, in this regard, the Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane says “in 2025, the principle objective of the Government is to continue building a stronger economy and achieve the set macroeconomic targets.”





Government will this year work very hard to achieve the following macroeconomic objectives:





a) Attain a real GDP growth rate of 6.6 percent;

b) Reduce inflation to the 6-8 percent target band in the medium-term;

c) Maintain international reserves above 3.0 months of import cover;

d) Increase domestic revenue to at least 21.3 percent of GDP;

e) Reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.1 percent of GDP; and,

f) Limit net domestic borrowing to 1.9 percent of GDP.



