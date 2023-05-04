K230 PER 50KG BAG OF MAIZE FAIR – SIABUTUBA

YOUTH Development Organization Executive Director, Partner Siabutuba, has suggested that government sets its maize buying price for the 2023 Crop Marketing season at K230 for a 50 Kilogram bag.

He says this will be a fair price in comparison to last season’s K180 considering the high cost of farming inputs.

In an interview with Byta FM Zambia News, Siabutuba has urged government to come up with a competitive price that will suppress that of the Private Sector.

He feels that if government does not set a competitive price for maize, they risk running out of the commodity in their reserves as farmers may boycott selling their product to them.

Siabutuba observes that as it stands, Private Buyers and Individuals are the major suppliers of Maize to Milling Companies around the country, a situation the is causing Mealie-meal prices to go up.

But Family Development Initiatives-FDI team leader, Sheik Yusuf Ayami, says maintaining the Maize price at K180 for the 2023 Marketing Season will enable ordinary citizens afford a bag of Mealie-meal.

Ayami underscores the need for Maize Prices to remain reasonable to avoid escalating the price of Mealie-meal.