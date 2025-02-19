K4 BILLION COLLECTED FROM TOLL GATES IN 2024



Here are the highlights from a press release by NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila;





✅The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) collected K4 billion from Toll Gates in 2024 against a target of K2.7 billion.



✅The collections were disbursed for road projects and related activities across the country.





✅Meanwhile, Motorists travelling to Eastern Province are advised to acquire Electronic Toll Cards to minimise the anticipated traffic congestion at the three Toll Gates on the Great East Road.



✅NRFA has since partnered with the three mobile money providers to streamline the acquisition and loading of Electronic Toll Card value on the cards to ensure motorists are not inconvenienced.





✅ Motorists are urged to observe traffic rules and avoid overspending as they approach toll facilities to avoid accidents.



#RoadSafetyiliche