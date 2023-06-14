K40 000 CDF USED ON DRINKING SPREE IN NAMWALA

NAMWALA Member of Parliament, Hebert Mapani, has cautioned beneficiaries of Loans under the Constituency Development Fund-CDF, to use the money for intended purposes.

Mapani recalls a scenario which happened in the first quarter of 2022 where a named Co-operative which benefited K40, 000 from CDF squandered the money on a prolonged beer drinking spree.

He was speaking on Monday during the handover ceremony of over K3, 500, 00 loans to different Co-operatives in Namwala.

And Namakube Ward Councilor, Spender Muchimba, reiterated the need for the beneficiaries to use the money wisely in order to improve their livelihood.