K6 PER KG SOYA DISPLEASES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

By Michael Nyumbu

CHOMA Chamber of Commerce and industry President Evans Chisenga is displeased by government decision to buy soya beans at K6 per kilogram.

Chisenga tells Byta FM Zambia News that government should have at least bought at the same price of K11 per kilogram as it did last crop marketing season.

Chisenga said government has a responsibility of encouraging famers to grow more cash crops unlike limiting them.

He further said going forward if nothing changes soya beans production will drop due to lack motivation.

Government through the Food Reserve Agency has reverted decision not to buy soya beans this crop marketing season.

On Friday the Food Reserve Agency FRA announced that soya beans buying price of K6 per kilogram.

