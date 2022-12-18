LUMEZI TOWN COUNCIL

PRESS RELEASE

K690,380 PAID UNDER SECONDARY SCHOOL AND SKILLS DEVELOPMENT BURSARIES

Friday, 16th December, 2022.

Lumezi Town Council, under its 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Secondary Boarding School and Skills Development Bursaries component paid a total sum of K690,380, benefiting 157 underprivileged youths in acquiring education and vocational training.

Under the Secondary Boarding School Bursaries, a total of 116 learners, comprising 56 female and 60 male all drawn from nine (09) out of the eleven (11) wards of Lumezi district benefited from the K232,000 allocation, under sponsorship periods ranging between 1 year upto 4 years for grades 8 to 12.

The beneficiaries were sponsored to acquire an education at Magwero Boarding School for the Deaf, Lundazi Boarding School, Petauke Boarding School and Chadiza Boarding School.

Others are at Lumezi Boarding School, Chizongwe Technical Secondary School, Chama South Boarding School and St. Monica’s Secondary School all in Eastern Province.

And under the Skills Development component, only 41 out of the total 75 youths accorded government sponsorship reported to their various training institutions, translating to K458,380 paid at Chipata Trades, Zganani Kachinga Youth Resource Centre and Ukwimu Trades for those that reported.

The local authority is therefore, making a clarion call on parents, guardians, the church, civic and traditional leaders to make individual effort to compliment government’s good will through skills development training sponsorship and free education policy by encouraging all the eligible youths to apply.

The local authority further wishes to place on record that applications for Secondary Boarding School Bursaries are still ongoing, as such, those that recently sat for grades 7 and 9 examinations are encouraged to re-apply once they obtain their results.

Issued by:

Irvin Muyumbwa (Mr)

Public Relations Officer

Lumezi Town Council