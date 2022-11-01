K900,000 DISBURSED TO DIFFERENT GROUPS IN SINDA DISTRICT, EASTERN PROVINCE UNDER THE CDF.

…As Sinda District Commissioner (DC) David Tembo writes;

Good evening Family and Friends….

Today accompanied by our Sinda Constituency member of Parliament and Kapoche Member of Parliament both from within Sinda District we handed over K900,000 to 46 women,youths and men’s groups .

We reminded the beneficiaries to adhere to the goals of the funds and invest into activities that will support the groups vision.

We called on the leaders leading these different groups to support everyone in the group without segregation and that resources must address the intended purposes.

We used the occasion to appreciate Government efforts through the continued increments on the Constituency Development Fund which in our view means that more will continue to benefits which will later lead to the poverty reduction in our communities.

To groups which couldn’t benefit from the funds, we advised them to remain come and united as more opportunities are coming and that no one will be left behind.

We advised our people to take advantage of numerous opportunities the UPND Government is creating in different sectors as far as development of the country is concern.

Have a blessed night Family and Friends 🙏

#Sinda DC

#David Tembo