KAANDE EXPLODED INTO SONG AND DANCE AS WEST UPND PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN TEAM STORMED AREA TO CAMPAIGN FOR HH.





3/3/25



Residents of Kaande Ward exploded into song and dance as West UPND Presidential Campaign Team led by Provincial Coordinator General Max Kasabi and his team stormed the Ward today to spread and share President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for the country, particularly Western Province.





Coordinator General Max Kasabi who was on fire, informed the people about the President’s vision which is people centred to improve their livelihood.





He told them not to waste their time and energy on Opposition politics of division and falsehoods, but support President Hichilema who is tirelessly working round the clock to better their lives.





“2026 is an important year as the country goes to the polls, I expect all of you particularly the women and the youth to go out in numbers to vote for this wonderful President who puts the welfare of citizens particularly people in rural areas like Western Province as a priority” he said.





Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.