KABANSHI ISN’T THE ONLY SICK INMATE – STATE HOUSE





STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says competent authorities will examine the merits of the request to free former Community Development Minister Emerine Kabanshi on health grounds and follow the procedure of recommending inmates for pardoning.





On Sunday, former Chifunabuli PF MP Ponde Mecha asked President Hakainde Hichilema to pardon Kabanshi on compassionate and health grounds, saying it’s sad that she continues suffering in silence despite having a stroke.



News Diggers