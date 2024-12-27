KABANSHI ISN’T THE ONLY SICK INMATE – STATE HOUSE
STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says competent authorities will examine the merits of the request to free former Community Development Minister Emerine Kabanshi on health grounds and follow the procedure of recommending inmates for pardoning.
On Sunday, former Chifunabuli PF MP Ponde Mecha asked President Hakainde Hichilema to pardon Kabanshi on compassionate and health grounds, saying it’s sad that she continues suffering in silence despite having a stroke.
News Diggers
“Isn’t the only sick inmate…” So what?
It’s about the prerogative of mercy, a repository of National Conscience. The President is the keeper of this conscience.
Savage nations lack this noble attribute.