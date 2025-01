KABANSHI SERVES HER TERM, RELEASED FROM PRISON



Former Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare, Hon. Emerine Kabanshi has been released from prison after serving her two years sentence.

She was welcomed back into societyy by Patriotic Front Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda and her close relatives at Lusaka’s Correctional Facility commonly known as Chimbokaila this morning.





📸Andy luki jr.



Muvi TV