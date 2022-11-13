KABESHA WARNS CITIZENS AGAINST RIDICULING THE PRESIDENT

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has warned citizens against abusing their freedom of speech to ridicule the President.

He says although the freedom of expression or speech is guaranteed by the Constitution,it is not absolute.



Mr Kabesha says those in the habit of abusing cyber space with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt are guilty of the offence of defamation of the President and will be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years.



According to a report published by ZNBC news, Mr Kabesha has observed that citizens become oblivious of the laws set to regulate conduct and are committing crimes day and night knowingly and unknowingly.



He said statements meant to instill fear, hate, and disaffection to any person or citizen are a crime under the penal code and cyber security and cyber crimes act.

Credit: ZNBC