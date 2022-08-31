KABIMBA GIVES IG 7 DAYS TO TELL ZAMBIANS WHETHER IT’S MARY CHIRWA IN VIDEOS

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba has written to Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba giving him seven days within which to inform Zambians on the status of the investigation to establish whether the women who was fondling her genitals in the videos is DEC Director General Mary Chirwa or not.

In a latter dated August 30, and seen by Daily Revelation, Kabimba argued that the pictures and videos which circulated on social media constituted a criminal offence.

“Re: Investigations into the alleged Mary Chirwa Pornographic Pictures. Wherever to the above matter and the investigations which you said were being undertaken by the Police regarding the same. You will appreciate that the pictures which circulated on social media platforms constituted a criminal offence under our laws. In this regard and the interest of the public, we as Economic Front hereby raise the following questions for your attention: (i) The identity of the person or persons who took those pictures and / or posted them on social media? (ii) The actual identity of the person in those pictures? (iii) If your investigations have established evidence to the two questions above, whether or not you have taken statements from the persons involved. (iv) If the investigations are still underway, when you hope to conclude the same and inform… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kabimba-gives-ig-7-days-to-tell-zambians-whether-it-is-mary-chirwa-in-videos/