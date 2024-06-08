KABIMBA REFINED POLITICAL VIOLENCE -MAX CHONGU

KABIMBA REFINED POLITICAL VIOLENCE -MAC CHONGU

IF ECL CULTIVATED THUGGERY THEN WYNTER KAMBIMBA PLANTED AND WATERED IT AS PF SG REASON HE MUST SHUT UP!*

Economic Front ( E.F ) President Wynter Kabimba is a political nonentity desperately seeking for relevance.

Let me remind Mr. Kambimba that before he points his fingers at ECL accusing him of cultivating THUGGERY he must first point at himself for having planted and watered THUGGERY when he served as PF Secretary General.

Mr. Kabimba should not all of the sudden become holy to the extent of pretending to be the biological brother to Jesus Christ when the party constitution he was using as secretary general advocated for cadres which definitely introduced thuggery that extended to Governance in Chapter one (1) of the PF CONSTITUTION under FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLES, ARTICLE THREE (3).

I implore Mr. Kabimba to focus on real issues affected the nation and it’s citizenry than pettiness driven by hatred, arrogance and jealous.

MAXWELL CHONGU

KING COBRA