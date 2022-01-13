KABIMBA WONDERS WHEN PROVERB ‘UKUTEKA AMATAKO PANSHI’ BECAME A CRIME … says police are just embarrassing HH

State Counsel Wynter Kabimba says he wonders when the Bemba proverb ‘teka amatako panshi’ became an insult that police have even arrested Raphael Nakachinda for.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the arrest of PF’s Nakachinda for allegedly defaming the President, Kabimba said ‘teka amatako panshi’ simply means take it easy in Bemba.

“How can that be an insult? Police are just embarrassing themselves. Since when did an African proverb become an insult?…I don’t even feel, I don’t think what Nakachinda said is tantamount to an offence, or criminal defamation of the President,” Kabimba said. “The Bemba phrase teka amatako panshi simply means take it easy, relax for you to do what you are supposed to do.”

Kabimba said this was the problem when a country borrowed a foreign language to overlap the local language, saying police were just trying to show “their paymasters in power that they are discharging functions, when they are simply embarrassing themselves and the man they are trying to please.”

“It’s a proverb in the local Bemba language. Yes HH needs to take it easy…police must be very careful as they try to harass opposition political parties, because like it happened in PF the person they are making unpopular is the President,” Kabimba said.

He said whether the President was involved or not involved, the people will perceive this as political persecution by the President of his political opponents.

“The police… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kabimba-wonders-when-proverb-ukuteka-amatako-panshi-became-a-crime-says-police-are-just-embarrassing-hh/