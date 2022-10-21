Home Politics UPND Kabushi and kwacha by-elections results updates

Kabushi and kwacha by-elections results updates

By
zamobserver
-
3
117
ECZ

kwacha -KITWE.
1 seeds of life literacy centre john zulu class 01
Spoiled 1
EFF 3
IND 39
UNPD 112
UPP 12
LM 3
REJECTED 3
TOTAL 172

CAIRO 1 MASALA CULTURE VILLAGE 1
Total Results;
Kanengo Benard
UPND : 81 votes

Kalasa Richard
IND ; 40

Telela Osias
LM; 3 votes

Yombwe Alfred. J.
IND : 0 votes

INDEPENDENT candidate Richard KALASA takes a lead at Chilengwa Secondary School in Kabushi

Fredrick CHILUBA stream 1
Kanengo – UPND 85
Kalasa – 35
Telela – 4
Yombwe – 1
Fredrick CHILUBA stream 2
Kanengo – 92
Kalasa – 43
Telela – 2
Yombwe – 1

KABUSHI RESULTS UPDATE
Kabushi local Court in Kafubu ward.
kanengo upnd-83
Kalasa-26
Yombwe-5
Rejected 1


lubuto clinic stream 2
Yombwe- 2
Telela -1
Kalasa -48
Kanengo UPND -58
Rejected 1


Bernard kanengo
upnd=75
Kalasa ind=66
Telela l m=1
Rejected=2
kabushi primary school Mukuba Ward Ngwee 2
upnd- 79
kalasa lnp. 56
Lm 5
yombwe -1
rejected ballot 2

3 COMMENTS

  2. PF is going into oblivion if they continue behaving like they know it all. What made UNIP party die was their behavior towards issues.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© The Zambian Observer