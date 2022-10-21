Kabushi and kwacha by-elections results updates

kwacha -KITWE.
1 seeds of life literacy centre john zulu class 01
Spoiled 1
EFF 3
IND 39
UNPD 112
UPP 12
LM 3
REJECTED 3
TOTAL 172
CAIRO 1 MASALA CULTURE VILLAGE 1
Total Results;
Kanengo Benard
UPND : 81 votes
Kalasa Richard
IND ; 40
Telela Osias
LM; 3 votes
Yombwe Alfred. J.
IND : 0 votes
INDEPENDENT candidate Richard KALASA takes a lead at Chilengwa Secondary School in Kabushi
Fredrick CHILUBA stream 1
Kanengo – UPND 85
Kalasa – 35
Telela – 4
Yombwe – 1
Fredrick CHILUBA stream 2
Kanengo – 92
Kalasa – 43
Telela – 2
Yombwe – 1
KABUSHI RESULTS UPDATE
Kabushi local Court in Kafubu ward.
kanengo upnd-83
Kalasa-26
Yombwe-5
Rejected 1
lubuto clinic stream 2
Yombwe- 2
Telela -1
Kalasa -48
Kanengo UPND -58
Rejected 1
Bernard kanengo
upnd=75
Kalasa ind=66
Telela l m=1
Rejected=2
kabushi primary school Mukuba Ward Ngwee 2
upnd- 79
kalasa lnp. 56
Lm 5
yombwe -1
rejected ballot 2
Real apathy. The winner if UPND they should be ashamed for blocking fellow competitors.
PF is going into oblivion if they continue behaving like they know it all. What made UNIP party die was their behavior towards issues.
Bally will fix it