KABUSHI, KWACHA ELECTIONS TO GO AHEAD – ECZ
By Rhodah Mvula
The State has argued that the High Court has no jurisdiction to determine the petition by Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji to stay the Kabushi and Kwacha by election in the absence of any challenge of the nomination in line with Article 52(4) of the Constitution.
Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha says Mr. Lusambo and Mr. Malanji have not demonstrated to the court that they are eligible to recontest the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary seats.
Mr. Kabesha has raised a notice of motion on five preliminary issues that should be determined by the court before hearing the main matter.
Mr. Kabesha wants the court to determine whether the petition filed by the petitioners is an election petition under regulation 19(7) of the Electoral Process, whether the Court has jurisdiction to determine the petition in the absence of any challenge of the nomination of successful candidates among others.
Diamond TV
Zoona ziale simuzanthu. The ill qualified Concourt judges have put this country in an embarrassing quagmire. They found those two guilty of electoral malpractice and upheld the nullification of their election. The word nullification is not in the Constitution, only disqualification is there. They ignored a High court judgement nullifying the election of these two and ordered they continue to sit in parliament till their appeal against the High court judgement was heard in their courts; without a Stay of Judgement in place. Then they go ahead to uphold that Judgement but do not order these two whom they assisted to receive parliamentary monies fraudulently to pay back!
Am sure State counsel John Sangwa is just shaking his head at the circus in his noble career.
The debuncle has become an accademic circus.