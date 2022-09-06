KABUSHI, KWACHA PETITION HEARING COMMENCES TOMORROW

By Rhodah Mvula

The Constitutional Court will, tomorrow, begin hearing the matter in which former Kwacha Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji and former Kabushi Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusambo are challenging the decision by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to not accept their nominations for the coming By-elections.

The two petitioners argue that on 25th August this year, a returning officer of ECZ refused to accept their nominations for the respective constituencies despite meeting all the requirements to contest in the by-Election.

The petitioners went to the court to interpret Articles 1, 2, 52(4) and 72(4) of the Constitution on whether they are eligible to contest the by election and whether a seat nullified means a vacancy has been caused.

Meanwhile, Solicitor General, Marshall Muchende has asked the court to join the office of the Attorney General to proceedings because it is a matter of public interest.

Mr. Muchende says neither the Petitioner nor the Respondent will be prejudice by granting his application especially that the Petitioners have already Joined the intended 2nd Respondent in the Constitutional Court.